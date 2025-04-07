RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) revealed that delivery companies in Saudi Arabia achieved remarkable growth during the year 2024, with the number of registered orders exceeding 290 million.



This growth reflects the continuous expansion of the logistics market and the increasing demand for fast and flexible delivery solutions. Currently, 61 companies are licensed by the TGA to operate in the delivery sector.



The Riyadh region topped the list with more than 130.5 million orders, accounting for 45.3 percent of the total deliveries handled by the delivery companies. Riyadh was followed by the Makkah region with 65.4 million orders (22.7 percent) and the Eastern Province with 43.2 million orders (15 percent). The Madinah region recorded 12.3 million orders (4.3 percent ), while Asir region accounted for 9.4 million orders (3.2 percent ). Asir was followed by the Qassim region with 8.5 million orders (2.9 percent ), then Tabuk with 5.2 million orders (1.8 percent ), Hail with 4.1 million orders (1.4 percent), and Jazan with 3.3 million orders (1.1percent ). The remaining orders were distributed across other regions based on population density and demand for delivery services.



The authority emphasized that smart applications have become an integral part of the lives of citizens and expatriates, with consumer reliance on these applications playing a significant role in increasing demand. This is evidenced by the presence of more than 50 licensed delivery companies in the Kingdom.



The continued growth of the delivery sector contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's leadership in logistics services and the digital economy, and underscores the importance of investing in modern technologies to improve quality of life and achieve sustainable development.



The TGA attributed this growth to several key factors, including the development of regulations and policies that enabled companies to provide high-quality and efficient services, enhancements in digital infrastructure, and support for innovation in the logistics sector. These efforts have improved response times for customer requests and increased market competitiveness.



Additionally, changing consumer behavior and a growing reliance on e-commerce have fueled demand for delivery services. Continuous investments in advanced technological solutions and automation of operational processes have further enhanced delivery efficiency and improved the overall customer experience.

