In a bid to ensuring cost savings across all air travels, the Federal Government has launched the BisonFly Project to optimise air travel costs for the Federal Civil Service through a structured, optimised, and technology-driven discount programme.

Inaugurating the Project team in his office on Thursday, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, stated that the BisonFly project is a strategic initiative designed by the Federal Ministry of Finance to reduce the cost of air travel across the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government through a centralized, technology-enabled system.

The system will integrate digital booking tools and centralised platforms, ensuring transparency and efficiency in official travel arrangements, and it is expected to go live in the coming months.

Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations said the Minister emphasised the importance of institutional reform in achieving sustainable cost savings.

Edun said, “Project BisonFly directly supports our commitment to prudent financial management.

“By coordinating travel and securing discounted rates, we are using the government’s collective bargaining power to cut expenditure and improve service delivery, just as global institutions like the World Bank have done successfully.”

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Raymond Omenka Omachi commended the Minister’s leadership and vision, calling the initiative a model for fiscal responsibility across the public service and beyond.

Project BisonFly was developed by the Ministry’s Efficiency Unit in collaboration with ICT advisers and key stakeholders and will be overseen by a dedicated implementation team to ensure timely rollout and measurable results.

The Minister charged the implementation team to ensure the full realisation of this important policy initiative of government, underscoring the urgency and significance of delivering on its mandate.

The BisonFly Project aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and public sector reform, supporting the government’s broader goals of enhancing efficiency and accountability in public sector operations.

It represents a significant step towards achieving fiscal discipline and improving public sector efficiency in Nigeria.

With its innovative approach to cost savings and transparency, the project is poised to make a positive impact on government operations and set a precedent for other initiatives.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).