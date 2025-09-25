Osun governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday, approved a series of programmes and projects in line with the administration’s tourism and creative industry expansion agenda.

He added that his administration’s target is also to expand tourist inflow to the various cultural sites in the state by over 60 percent in the next one year.

The governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed said that, “among the first set of approved sites include the Ifá Agbaye Temple at Ile Ife to cater for the annual global inflow of tourists for the annual Ifa day celebration. Land allocation has been secured and further processes are ongoing.

“The second is the Iwude Ijesa project which was designed to attract tourists and attract the attention of UNESCO and other local and international investors and donors.

“The third is the Sango Timi Shrine project, a site fitting for UNESCO recognition. It encompasses the sacred groove itself, an auditorium, a pavilion, art and craft workshop, museum kitchen among others.

“The Osun Osogbo shrine is another UNESCO site that is a continuous state focussed intervention area. The state governor has marked the Osun Osogbo as a global event of statutory state support.

“Governor Adeleke is however enforcing observance of the budgetary and procurement process to ensure that the various upgrade and expansion projects are captured within the budget, processed through the procurement process and posted on the procurement website.

“The governor believed that observing the above due process will ensure budgetary and financial transparency. Osun has a good record of financial transparency since Governor Adeleke took over the leadership of the state.”

“Aside from direct government intervention, the state government has also adopted a public private partnership model to develop tourist sites such as the Erin Ijesa waterfall among others located at Oriade local government. The goal is to expand financing and sustainability of upgraded tourism sites.

“The cultural tourist sites approved for phased upgrade spread across the state with further compilation presently being anchored by the state’s ministry of arts and culture. The sites are being prepared to meet UNESCO recognition.”

Adeleke who affirmed that,expanding tourist inflow is a cardinal programme within his administration agenda, maintained that ,” as the cradle of Yoruba nation, we have a lot to showcase to deepen the tourism industry.

“We have identified many cultural sites and I have directed phased implementation of the upgrade across the state. There are many potential sites for UNESCO recognition in Osun. We want to ensure we implement the upgrades and expansion of those sites to widen global recognition and UNESCO support.

“Our administration is focussed on diversifying Osun economy by boosting tourism. We have adopted a strong partnership with the private sector to achieve this goal.

“Our administration is however enforcing due process in all we do. Our website contains project updates from award to implementation. We are committed to fiscal, budgetary and procurement transparency,” the state governor was quoted as saying.

