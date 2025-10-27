Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said that tourism cooperation between the UAE and Nigeria represents a promising opportunity to achieve mutual benefits for both countries, given their rich and diverse tourism and investment potential.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the UAE–Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025, which began today in Dubai, Musawa said that Nigeria is adopting a deliberate and well-planned approach to developing its tourism sector.

She noted that her country has identified three strategic projects for collaboration with the UAE and Emirati investors, aimed at enhancing partnership and expanding investment opportunities in the tourism industry.

According to the minister, the three projects include the “Koko Beach Resort in Lago”, which has already achieved about 12% completion, the Cultural Centre Project in Abuja, and the planned establishment of a Rotana Hotel in either Abuja or Lagos.

Musawa added that cooperation on these specific projects will help build investor confidence, attract more Emirati investments, and pave the way for broader partnerships between the two nations in the fields of tourism, culture, and the creative economy.

She affirmed that the success of these joint projects will open new horizons for tourism and cultural cooperation between Nigeria and the UAE, establishing a strategic partnership based on mutual benefit and sustainable development.