The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has announced plans to review the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) Act of 2022 as well as the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Act to strategically benefits the industry’s stakeholders.

This initiative stems from a recent stakeholders meeting aimed at ensuring these legislative frameworks effectively serve the interests of both the government and the private sector.

Musawa indicated they would not hesitate to take these Acts back to the National Assembly for further revision if necessary.

The Minister stated further that a wider stakeholder forum will be convened to present a final position on the two Acts.

At the meeting, Badaki, the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), emphasized the need for a comprehensive review and realignment of existing tourism-related legislation.

He highlighted concerns regarding the potential for duplicative roles and conflicts between NTDA and other government agencies, as well as within the organized private sector, which could hinder the growth of Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality industries.

Badaki specifically pointed out that the NTDA’s ability to operate as a commercial entity could lead to competition with private tour operators and called for a reassessment of certain provisions that may conflict with those of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

He also raised concerns about the introduction of new levies, such as a one per cent Hotel Room tax, which could result in multiple taxation issues, a significant source of conflict between local and federal authorities.

Additionally, Badaki criticized the current approach to tourism policy implementation, which he described as coercive and lacking clarity, particularly regarding the Tourism Development Fund.

He recommended that NTDA shift its focus to broader policy formulation, marketing, investment facilitation, and creating a conducive business environment rather than engaging in commercial activities that should be reserved for the private sector.

However, Badaki and other stakeholders are advocating for a collaborative effort to revise these Acts to empower the tourism sector and foster a more inclusive environment for all parties involved in the industry’s development in Nigeria.

He recommended that the NTDA ACT 2022

should focus attention on the big picture of policy formulation, destination marketing, Product Development, Investment Facilitation, and creating an encouraging enabling environment for doing Tourism business.

Badaki also recommended that Training, capacity development and regulation of business and practice in any country and Nigeria inclusive has always been the functions of private sector activities and voluntary after the initial evidence of business registration, certification and evidence of attended school certification from Universities, Polytechnics and other training Institutions inclusive of National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Studies(NIHOTOUR) in Nigeria and should be expunged immediately from the functions of NTDA except for the development of the staffs of the Agency.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).