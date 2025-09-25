Suhar – SOHAR Port and Freezone has signed an agreement with Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) under which the latter will loan 266 archaeological artefacts to be exhibited inside the former’s administration headquarters.

The collaboration demonstrates how culture and commerce reinforce one another in full alignment with Oman Vision 2040 objectives, a press release stated.

Artefacts excavated from SOHAR Port and Freezone have been selected by the ministry to represent different periods of Oman’s archaeological record. These will be arranged in thematic chapters that trace trade, craftsmanship and community life along the Batinah coastline and the interior routes that connected it to the wider region.

Commenting on the agreement, Yusra bint Khalaf al Subhi, Director General of Antiquities at MHT, said, “This partnership reflects the strong collaboration between the ministry and SOHAR Port and Freezone, linking Oman’s cultural heritage with modern economic development. Showcasing these artefacts offers investors and visitors a unique opportunity to explore Oman’s rich history through authentic archaeological treasures. This integration of culture and economy is a cornerstone of Oman Vision 2040, affirming that heritage is not only a memory of the past but also a driver of the future.”

Commenting on the agreement, Mohammed al Shizawi, Acting CEO of SOHAR Port and Freezone said, “SOHAR is a hub for trade and innovation. Showcasing this collection at our headquarters demonstrates our commitment to sustainable development that links economic growth with cultural identity. The project enriches the experience for investors and partners and positions SOHAR as a competitive destination that combines industrial strength with cultural relevance at both local and international levels.”

By expanding access to heritage, the collaboration advances Oman’s tourism and education goals. It gives SOHAR a cultural dimension that strengthens investor relations, workforce programmes and community engagement, aligning industry with heritage.

