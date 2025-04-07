KUWAIT CITY - The Minister of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, is set to officially sign the contract today, marking the beginning of the first phase of the Kuwait Railway Project.

According to informed sources, the contract will be signed with a specialized international Turkish company and will cover the study, detailed design, and preparation of tender documents for the project’s foundational phase.

This milestone signifies a shift from planning to execution. The initial phase, scheduled to last 12 months, will focus on developing all technical and detailed documentation needed to launch the tender process for implementation works.

The proposed railway line will stretch 111 kilometers from Kuwait to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A major passenger station will be built in the Shadadiya area on a vast plot estimated at two million square meters. Kuwait will serve as the northern terminus of the Gulf Railway Link project, which is set to gradually connect all GCC countries.

The full project is expected to be completed by 2030. Kuwait’s contribution to the Gulf railway network will be approximately 5%, with construction divided into three key phases: appointing an international consultant, carrying out qualification and bidding, and ultimately, full-scale implementation.

This ambitious initiative is spearheaded by the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport and forms a core part of Kuwait’s Vision 2035.

It aims to revolutionize land transportation infrastructure, boost regional connectivity, and support economic diversification by providing a modern, safe, and sustainable mode of transport for both passengers and freight. As the Gulf Railway Interconnection Project emerges as one of the Middle East’s largest infrastructure undertakings, Kuwait is making a decisive move toward a forward-looking, integrated future.

