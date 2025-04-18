The Customs Area Controller of Port Harcourt II Command, Onne, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, has revealed that the port handled agricultural exports worth ₦2,345,268,122 in the first quarter of 2025.

Addressing newsmen in Onne, Rivers State, late on Wednesday, Controller Babandede revealed that the Command also seized 20 containers containing contraband goods between January and March.

According to Controller Babandede, “In the area of export, the Command exported 1.274, 695MTS comprising of mostly agricultural products and solid minerals.“The total products exported stood at a value of ₦2,345,268,122.“For anti-smuggling, we seized 20 containers containing illicit drugs between January to March 2025.

“It is important to know that importing illicit drugs and other prohibited wares into the country can have serious consequences for both the public and society. Worthy of note is the fact that perpetrating any act of illegal activity is criminal and remains punishable under the Nigeria Customs extant laws, with the legal consequence of being punishable with either a fine or imprisonment, or both, as the case may be.“The impact of the influx of illicit drugs can lead to increased rates of crime, substance abuse, addiction, and health-related issues in the communities. Hence, there is a need to nip it in the bud.“A break-down of the contents of the seized 20 containers are: 1 X 40ft Container TLLU6901759 STC 158,400 containing bottles of Codeine Syrup (100mls each) and 11,690 pieces of Chilly Cutter;“1 X 40ft Container MRKU 2117319 STC 158,400 containing bottles of Barcadin with Codeine Syrup (100ml each) and 240 pieces of Local Sanitary Wares“2 X 40ft Containers MRKU4875853 & TCNU2623453 STC 271,000 containing bottles of Codeine Syrup (100ml each), 85,000 bottles of CSMIX with Codeine (100ml), 1,200 pieces of Cock and 94 cartons of sanitary wares and 21 cartons of TBS rubber“4 X 20ft containers PCIU0094329, PCIU1014858, PCIU1367243, & PCIU00229679 STC 64,416 X (400mg each) tins of Soupy Tomato Paste, 16,104 X (200mg each) tins of Soupy Tomato Paste.“1 X 40ft Container MEDU7751984 STC containing 280 bales of used clothes and 2 cartons of toys; 6 X 20ft Containers MEDU6909397, TGBU3174254, CAIU6719204, TTNU1932358, GLDU5050514 & MEDU2120820 STC 6,300 X (25litres each) Jerry cans of Delicieux Cooking Oil.“2 X 20ft Containers GLDU3216822 & MEDU1266507 STC containing 2,100 Jerry cans of Super Gold Vegetable Cooking Oil (25ltrs each)“1 X 40ft TCKU7701615 STC 980,000 tablets of Tamol-X, 4,830,000 Capsules of Pregabalin (300mg each) and 288 cartons of WC;“1 X 40ft container MSMU5925355 STC 320 containing bales of used clothes; 1 X 40ft container TCKU 6160305 STC; 360 bales of used clothing; 2 bags of personal effects and 1 box of personal effects.“These seizures are products of courage, bravery, high level of integrity, and the self-determined posture of the officers to be patriotic to their oath of allegiance; exhibited through objective and careful examination, meticulous documentary checks and professionalism. The cumulative duty paid value (DPV) of the seized goods presented is worth ₦10,293,677,040.00.”

On revenue, Controller Babandede stated that, “The sum of ₦190,569,212,397.42 was collected as revenue during the first quarter (January–March) of the year 2025 compared to the ₦162,705,313,561.48 that was collected in 2024 first quarter.“This shows a remarkable improvement with a difference of ₦27,864,668,442.61; thus representing a 17.12% increase against the first quarter of 2024.”

