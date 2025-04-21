DUBAI: DP World has played a pivotal role in enhancing maritime infrastructure and logistics capabilities in India, establishing itself as one of the leading international port operators in the country.

Today, DP World controls nearly 26% of the market share in India’s container port cargo sector, underscoring its long-standing commitment to boosting trade flows and supporting economic development.

The company’s journey in India began in 1997, when it became the first private port partner in the country by opening the container terminal at Nhava Sheva, located within Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai. This strategic investment helped alleviate supply chain bottlenecks and improve export efficiency in one of India’s busiest trade corridors.

In 2005, as part of its network expansion plan, DP World signed an agreement with the Cochin Port Authority in the southern state of Kerala to develop the DP World Cochin terminal at Vallarpadam.

The project, valued at approximately US$243 million, became India’s most preferred gateway port for the South Indian market. The facility significantly enhanced the shipping capacity in southern India and strengthened the country’s maritime connectivity to the Middle East, Far East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

In 2013, DP World further boosted its operations in Mumbai by signing a concession agreement with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to expand the terminal and operate a new 330-meter berth. The project added annual handling capacity of 800,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) at an investment of US$200 million, and the terminal officially opened in 2015.

In 2018, the company diversified its presence in India’s logistics sector by acquiring a domestic logistics services provider specialising in container transport, storage, and distribution. This acquisition allowed DP World to offer integrated supply chain solutions to industrial and commercial clients across India.

In February 2023, DP World signed a concession agreement with the Deendayal Port Authority in the state of Gujarat to develop and operate a new container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, near Kandla Port. The project, worth US$510 million, will have a handling capacity of approximately 2.19 million TEUs annually and is expected to become operational by 2027.

The terminal will be connected through a network of inland roads, highways, railways, and dedicated freight corridors, helping to meet the growing demand for logistics services in northern, western, and central India while linking Indian businesses to global markets.

In January 2024, during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, DP World signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Gujarat, valued at a total of US$3 billion. The agreements include the development of Special Economic Zones, new container terminals, and advanced logistics hubs in major cities such as Mundra, Portblair, and Ahmedabad.

Currently, DP World operates five container terminals in India—two in Mumbai and one each in Mundra, Cochin, and Chennai—with a total capacity of nearly 6 million TEUs. With the addition of the Tuna-Tekra terminal, DP World’s total handling capacity in India will increase to approximately 8.19 million TEUs.

In addition to its port operations, DP World manages, 3 free trade warehousing zones, 5 million square feet of warehousing space, 5 container freight stations, express logistics network covering 15000 pin codes and advanced freight forwarding expertise.

It is also one of the largest private rail freight operators in India with 16000+ owned containers and 7 inland rail terminals across India. These facilities form part of an integrated ecosystem offering seamless logistics solutions, boosting trade competitiveness for Indian enterprises.

In April 2025, DP World announced the start of construction on “Bharat Mart,” a global trading hub that will link business-to-business operations and support wholesale and retail trade in Dubai. Spanning 2.7 million square feet, Bharat Mart will provide a world-class commercial platform for Indian manufacturers and exporters to access global markets.

Strategically located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the marketplace is just 11 km from Jebel Ali Port and 15 km from Al Maktoum International Airport, and close to the Etihad Rail network—providing Indian businesses with easy access to a multimodal logistics network.

DP World’s efforts also align with the “Make in India” initiative by facilitating the global reach of Indian products and reducing logistics costs through integrated supply chain corridors. The company’s smart freight stations, supported by digital transformation and eco-friendly technologies, contribute to emissions reduction and sustainable logistics development.

Commenting on the company’s long-term strategy in India,

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, stated, “India is a critical strategic market in our global expansion plans. Our investments there reflect a long-term commitment to supporting the development of the country’s maritime and logistics sectors, as well as enabling smoother and more efficient trade flows.”

Through sustained investment, strategic partnerships, and a forward-looking approach, DP World has cemented its role as a key enabler of trade and logistics in India, strengthening the nation’s position in the global supply chain and contributing to economic growth and development.