Riyadh: The Transport General Authority (TGA), in cooperation with relevant entities, conducted more than 388,000 inspections across land, maritime, and rail transport sectors in March, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance safety and improve service quality within the Kingdom’s transportation system.



Land transport accounted for the majority of inspections, with 383,420 checks and a compliance rate of 91 percent.



Maritime transport followed with 5,952 inspections and a 99 percent compliance rate, while the rail sector recorded 168 violations while maintaining full compliance at 100 percent.



Regionally, Makkah Region reported the highest number of violations with 39,254, followed by Riyadh Region with 13,256, Madinah Region with 10,722, and both Eastern Region and Qassim Region with 3,426 each. The remaining violations were distributed across other regions and cities of the Kingdom.



The authority stated that the most common violations involved operating without permits, employing drivers without valid operating cards, and transporting goods without required documentation.



TGA reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regulatory oversight, ensuring full compliance, and upholding the highest safety and service standards for all beneficiaries.