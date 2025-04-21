DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baidu’s autonomous ride-hailing service Apollo Go, a global leader in autonomous transport solutions, to roll out autonomous taxis on a large scale across the emirate.

The company will begin the experimental operation of 50 autonomous vehicles in the coming months, paving the way for the official public launch of the service in 2026.

The MoU was signed in a ceremony attended by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Halton Niu, General Manager of Overseas Business at Baidu's Intelligent Driving Group (IDG).

On behalf of the RTA, the MoU was signed by Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, while Liang Zhang, General Manager of Overseas Business, MENA, Baidu Intelligent Driving Group, signed on behalf of Baidu. Several representatives from both parties were also present.

Under the terms of the MoU, Baidu’s Apollo Go will deploy the sixth also the latest generation of its autonomous taxis RT6, specifically designed for autonomous mobility services. These vehicles are equipped with 40 sensors and detectors to ensure the highest standards of automation and safety. This model has already achieved remarkable success and garnered widespread acclaim from users in China.

The data collection and testing phase will commence with 50 vehicles in the coming months, gradually expanding to 1,000 autonomous taxis over the next three years, according to the established efficiency and service quality standards.

This launch marks Apollo Go's first international expansion in the testing and operation of autonomous vehicles outside China mainland and Hong Kong.

To date, the company has logged over 150 million kilometres of safe driving, enabling large-scale self-driving taxi services across multiple cities in Chin50a, in addition to the roll-out of 100 percent driverless operations. It has also completed more than 10 million autonomous trips, making it the world’s largest operator of autonomous vehicle fleets.

Al Tayer expressed his pleasure in signing the MoU with Baidu’s Apollo Go, pioneers of the first autonomous taxi service in China. The company is also leading efforts to integrate artificial intelligence, big data, and automation technologies to shape the smart cities of the future.

Al Tayer stated, “This MoU aligns with the directives of our leadership to strengthen partnerships with global entities and leading companies, positioning the emirate at the forefront of implementing advanced and sustainable transport solutions. It aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies and promote the adoption of innovative mobility solutions. The MoU marks a pivotal step towards the realisation of Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25 percent of all trips in Dubai into autonomous journeys across various modes of transport by 2030. It also builds on the RTA’s ongoing efforts to conduct operational trials of autonomous vehicles and units, a process that commenced in 2016.”

Al Tayer added, “Self-driving transport has become a reality, with global companies accelerating the development of the necessary technology and software. Simultaneously, governments, represented by the relevant authorities, are focusing on licensing autonomous vehicle operations, developing the required infrastructure, and establishing the rules and regulations that govern their use. RTA is committed to enhancing Dubai’s global leadership in autonomous mobility by trialling various types of autonomous vehicles, air taxis, and marine transport, with the ultimate goal of achieving the objectives of Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy.”

Halton Niu, General Manager of Overseas Business at Baidu IDG, said, “The collaboration with RTA not only demonstrates Dubai's proactive embrace of innovative technology, but also contributes to the UAE's goal of becoming a global leader in autonomous driving. Apollo Go is dedicated to delivering safe, sustainable, and efficient smart mobility services to cities worldwide. By working closely with local partners, we aim to develop transformative transportation solutions that empower communities and drive progress.”

Liang Zhang, General Manager of Overseas Business, MENA, Baidu IDG, stated, “Our partnership with RTA marks Apollo Go’s most significant international expansion beyond China to date. This collaboration underscores Dubai’s unwavering commitment to establishing itself as a global leader in next-generation mobility innovation.”

Ahmed Bahrozyan stated, “Self-driving transport will improve the quality of life for all segments of society, offering freedom of movement to those who are currently unable to drive, such as children and the elderly. It will also save considerable time and effort, while enhancing road safety. The future of transportation lies in autonomous driving technologies, which will become an essential part of how people move.”

He added, "The MoU signed with Baidu’s Apollo Go plays a crucial role in strengthening cooperation and knowledge sharing to develop autonomous driving technology in the Emirate of Dubai. This will be achieved through field trials and the creation of a roadmap for the operation of autonomous taxis."