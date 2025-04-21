Dubai – Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance Company (Aman) suffered AED 181.40 million in accumulated loss during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

The incurred accumulated losses represent 80% of the paid-up capital, according to a bourse filing.

Aman turned to net losses valued at AED 28.41 million in 2024, against net profits of AED 31.95 million a year earlier.

Basic and diluted loss per share hit AED 0.12 last year, versus an earnings per share (EPS)of AED 0.14 in 2023.

