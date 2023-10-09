Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa) has replaced about 90 percent of its taxi fleet with eco-friendly hybrid cars to reduce carbon emissions, contributing to the country's efforts to cut carbon footprint, preserve the environment and address climate change.

“We have started replacing our taxi fleet with hybrid cars because it is most widely used,” said Mowasalat (Karwa) Operations Manager – Light Transport Services, Nasser Mamdouh Al Shammari.

Speaking to Al Rayyan TV recently, he said 90 percent of Karwa taxi fleet had so far been replaced with hybrid cars.

“A large number of electric cars have been provided to Limousine service which is operating under Doha Limousine,” said Al Shammari, adding that full fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles very soon.

With a focus on sustainable mobility, Mowasalat (Karwa) has electrified a large portion of its bus fleet, ensuring zero emissions and minimal noise pollution.

The electric buses are fully customised to handle the demands of street and weather conditions in Qatar and are equipped with a 350 kWh lithium-ion battery, the latest and safest proven battery technology in the automotive industry, with an average reach of more than 200km per full charge.

Strict compliance with the most comprehensive safety standards and a local inspection process ensure that the technical and operational aspects follow all regulations.

Mowasalat (Karwa) constantly pushes the agenda for digital solutions to improve operational efficiency, which is also a determining factor for cleaner transportation and a healthier environment for the community.

The company acknowledges the importance of effectively managing valuable resources and has implemented substantial measures to reduce water and electricity usage.

Mowasalat (Karwa) invests heavily to reduce carbon emissions from its conventional fleet, improving the quality of Qatar’s climate and supporting Qatar’s transition away from a hydrocarbon-based economy towards a greener future.

It continues to explore new avenues for sustainable development and remains steadfast in its efforts to preserve the environment.

Through ongoing initiatives and partnerships, the company aims to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable Qatar for generations to come in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

It played an important role as the national company for solutions in individual and mass transport, and mobility services for major events. Its Karwa Driving School ensures the best training for the public, as well as for professionals.

