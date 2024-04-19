Social media
Autonomous e-Mobility Forum in Qatar

"E-Mobility in the wider context of sustainability and energy diversification efforts

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 19, 2024
The Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum is set to take place from April 30 to May 2 at the Qatar National Convention Centre, bringing together more than 500 industry experts, policymakers, and technology innovators from over 20 countries.

The event, hosted by The Ministry of Transport, seeks to spark discussions and initiatives concerning the convergence of driverless e-Mobility and sustainability—an increasingly vital global concern.

“E-Mobility in the wider context of sustainability and energy diversification efforts has been central to governments’ and industry considerations for several years.

From the onset, the AEMOB Forum in Qatar has been designed as a first-mover in creating a multilateral platform for constructive exchange in a sustainability innovation space that is of utmost global importance,” HE Qatar’s Minister of Transport Jassim Bin Saif Bin Ahmed al-Sulaiti said in a statement, as he highlighted the forum’s role as a significant platform for international collaboration in addressing pressing sustainability challenges.

According to the organisers, the three-day forum will witness participants engaging in keynote addresses, panel discussions, and breakout sessions designed to explore the technological, policy, and research dimensions of autonomous e-Mobility.

The event also aims to facilitate knowledge-sharing, foster international relationships, and pave the way for the practical implementation of driverless e-Mobility solutions.
Key speakers at the forum include prominent figures such as Mohamed Jaidah, Group Executive Director of Jaidah Group; Ahmed al-Ansari, Executive Committee member of the Autonomous E-Mobility Forum; and Kai Keller, Initiative Lead at the World Economic Forum, among others.

Organisers noted that these thought leaders will offer diverse perspectives on sustainable mobility's future and autonomous technologies' role in driving innovation.
The forum will feature a two-day conference showcasing keynote sessions and panel discussions led by experts from around the globe. A one-day eco-system tour will see participants visiting select locations in Qatar associated with sustainable transport initiatives.

The event will culminate in a gala dinner and awards ceremony, celebrating outstanding contributions to autonomous e-Mobility.

Among the awards to be presented is the AEMOB Most Promising Start-Up Award, recognising innovative start-ups driving sustainability in the e-Mobility sector. The AEMOB Visionary Award will honour individuals making significant contributions to sustainable innovation, while the AEMOB Tech Innovation Excellence Award will highlight groundbreaking technological advancements in the field.

The Ministry of Transport, in partnership with Mowasalat (Karwa) and Qatar Foundation (QF), recently held a week-long demonstration of the country’s inaugural self-driving electric bus (e-Bus) at Education City.

Beyond presenting cutting-edge technology and sustainable transport options, the event highlighted Qatar's commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental stewardship in its transportation industry.
EQUITIES

AVIATION

ECONOMY

EQUITIES

IMF

EQUITIES

GOLD

POWER

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LOGISTICS

VIDEO: Shipping freight rates may rise amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel

M&A

Asia-Pacific deal activity falls 12% in Q1 2024: GlobalData

Saudi Arabia looking to launch a new airline with an Africa focus – report

INVESTMENT

Saudi Arabia's PIF-backed Manara Minerals considering a stake in Zambian copper mines – report

AIRLINES

Emirates airline suspends transit check-ins as DXB clears bad weather backlog

LATEST NEWS
