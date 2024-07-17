The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in co-operation with Al Abdulghani Motors has announced the recall of Lexus NX, 2022-2023 models, due to the possibility of the forward recognition camera to fail while ignition is turned off due to software programming defect.



The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in co-operation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles has announced the recall of Mercedes G-Class, 2022-2023 models, as the transmission housing in the rear axle may not match the required force specifications and may cause cracks in the housing during vehicle operations, which may lead to transmission oil leakage on the road.



The ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.



The ministry said it will coordinate with the dealers to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.



The MoCI urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquires and suggestions through the following channels: Call Centre: 16001, X (formerly Twitter) - @MOCIQATAR, Instagram - MOCIQATAR. The MoCI mobile application, MOCI_QATAR, is available on iPhone and Android devices

