Lusail Tram users reach 5.5mln since January 2022 in Qatar

Approximately 5.5mn passengers have already utilised the Lusail Tram since its operations in January 2022, Ajlan Eid al-Enazi, chief of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail, has said. The tram was a significant mode of transport within Lusail City, particularly during 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, as well as other major events Qatar has hosted over the past two years, he said.“We are pleased to expand the Lusail Tram services in Lusail City through the completion of operations for all Orange Line stations and the launch of the Pink Line. The current phase represents a significant milestone and a qualitative leap in our journey towards developing the public transportation system in Lusail City.“We are proud of the efforts made by the teams working on this important project, and we look forward to continuing to enhance tram services, expanding their scope, and opening the remaining lines to serve the residents and visitors of Lusail City. In January 2022, the operation of Lusail Tram services began gradually, and since then, it has been increasingly popular,” he said.Al-Enazi said the Lusail Tram network’s remaining stations and lines will be opened concurrently with the completion of ongoing development works in the Lusail area, in co-ordination with the relevant authorities in the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Interior, and Qatari Diar Company.He added: “By providing high-standard and reliable transportation services for customers, we aim to meet the needs of Lusail City’s residents and visitors and enhance sustainable travel while reducing traffic congestion in the city.“We also advise all visitors to Lusail City to exercise caution, vigilance, and adhere to traffic signs, especially as this new phase has seen the opening of at-grade stations and tram operations on streets alongside vehicles and pedestrians.”Engineer Jassim al-Ansari, chief of Programme Delivery at Qatar Rail, noted that while the expansion of the Lusail Tram services includes completing the operation of all Orange Line stations and the launch of the Pink Line service, the Al Sa’ad Plaza station has yet to be opened.Al-Ansari noted that Qatar Rail has successfully conducted operational testing for the Orange and Pink Lines to ensure that the expansion further supports Lusail City’s public transportation system and providing safe and sustainable transportation services.He said: “All stations on the Orange Line are now fully operational with the opening of the new 10 stations, including Naifa, Fox Hills - South, Downtown Lusail, Al Khayl Street, Fox Hills-North, Crescent Park-North, Rawdat Lusail, Erkiyah, Lusail Stadium, and Al Yasmeen.“The current service expansion also includes the opening of all Pink Line stations, starting from Legtaifiya and reaching Seef Lusail–North, excluding Al Sa’ad Plaza station, which will be announced to be operational at a later time.”Al-Ansari explained that the Lusail Tram operates during the same service hours as the Doha Metro. He said the Lusail Tram network spans 19km and comprises four lines: Orange, Pink, Purple, and Turquoise, which connect various government offices, residential towers, leisure and sports facilities, avenues, marinas, and other major attractions across Lusail City.He added: “This phase marks a significant milestone for both Qatar Rail and Lusail City. It witnessed the launch of twice the number of stations opened in January 2022, with the addition of stations located at-grade covering residential, commercial, and new destinations within the city. The newly opened stations give direct access to several key attractions in Lusail City, including Al Seef area, Crescent Park, Lusail Boulevard, and Al Maha Island.“Travel cards allow passengers to travel between the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks without any additional fees. Passengers can use the interchange station, Legtaifiya, which currently connects the two networks, in addition to using accompanying services, such as Metrolink and Metroexpress.”