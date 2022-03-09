RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has launched a ship-to-ship transfer service for petroleum products at the King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.



The service has been launched in partnership with Aramco Trading Co.



The basic operations include transferring petroleum products from giant oil tankers to smaller vessels in order to re-ship them to different Saudi ports or other destinations.

