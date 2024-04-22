PHOTO
Iraq has approved plans to set up refinery, petrochemical and fertiliser projects within a strategy to convert nearly two-fifths of its crude production into export products, the OPEC producer’s Prime Minister said in comments during a visit to the US.
“We have devised a plan to convert 40 percent of our crude oil production into petroleum products..." Mohammed Al-Sudani said in comments published by Iraq’s media on Saturday.
He also confirmed plans to push ahead with the Nebras petrochemicals complex despite Shell’s withdrawal.
