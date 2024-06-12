MADINAH — Government agencies in Madinah collaborated to complete the transportation of all remaining pilgrims to Makkah and the holy sites for this year's Hajj.

Pilgrims ride on buses from their residences in the central region, ensuring precise arrival and departure times based on a pre-determined dispatch plan that factors in the need for efficient movement of hundreds of buses in a timely manner.

From the central bus station, buses proceeded smoothly toward Makkah and the holy sites on the Hijrah highway. Pilgrims opting to travel by train left from the Haramain High-Speed Railway, where they were offered all the necessary security, health, and guidance services.

The entire process was thoroughly supervised by the Hajj and Visit Committee in Madinah region through technology and direct communication channels among various entities that monitor and track pilgrim buses.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and several other entities all participated, working in close coordination with security authorities and Madinah Traffic Department to ensure the successful departure on the fifth of Dhu al-Hijjah of all buses within the designated timeframe.

Security personnel played a pivotal role in safeguarding pilgrims along the 450-kilometer Hijrah highway that connects Madinah with Makkah. They endeavored to maintain public safety and facilitate the timely movement of thousands of pilgrims leaving aboard hundreds of buses within a maximum of 24 hours. This entailed implementing a comprehensive security control plan and designating rest stops along the highway to maintain the well-being of pilgrims until their safe arrival in Makkah.

The dispatch program culminated on the sixth of Dhu al-Hijjah with the transportation of a special convoy of sick and hospitalized pilgrims who were under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Health. This operation involved ambulances staffed by medical personnel to enable pilgrims with health concerns to comfortably fulfill their religious obligation and witness the Day of Arafat with the larger congregation.

