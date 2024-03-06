Wallan Trading Company, a leading player in the Saudi automotive sector, has signed a strategic agreement with Lotus: the global luxury electric vehicle maker.

As part of the agreement, Wallan Trading Company will serve as the official distributor of Lotus in the kingdom, providing Saudi consumers seamless access to the brand’s diverse range of luxury vehicles.

Underlining Wallan Trading Company’s commitment to delivering premium motoring experiences for drivers across the country, the partnership was announced in conjunction with the unveiling of two new state-of-the-art Lotus electric SUV models: the Lotus Eletre and Lotus Emira.

Luxury Motorshow

The partnership agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Luxury Motorshow, which was held — in Riyadh, at Seven Concours — from March 1 to 7, 2024. The agreement was signed in the presence of Wallan Holding Company Chairman, Fahad bin Saad Al-Wallan; Dan Balmer, Lotus’s Executive Director – Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa; and a selection media representatives and leading executives from both entities.

Al-Wallan said: “This partnership comes after a 14-year absence of the British luxury brand "Lotus" from the Saudi market, making a strong return through Wallan Trading company. We are proud of this strategic partnership with a company that has a rich heritage in technological innovation and sports car manufacturing, dating back over 70 years. This partnership aligns with Wallan Trading company's strategic direction to bring the best car brands to the Saudi market and make them available to the Saudi consumer.”

He added: “The Saudi market is dynamic and diverse, with high consumer awareness, and Lotus is the right partner with its pioneering creative capabilities to face the challenges of the next phase, which will prominently feature innovation, electric transformation, connected and autonomous driving.”

Elegant sports designs

Balmer, expressed his happiness and pride in Lotus's return to the Saudi markets after a long absence, through Wallan Trading, a prestigious company in the automotive sector. He mentioned that Lotus cars represent an exceptional lifestyle full of excitement, chosen by a distinguished elite, and are known for their elegant sports designs, high performance, and innovative technologies. Palmer emphasized his cooperation with the local partner to provide the best products and support them with after-sales services, offering a comfortable and enjoyable ownership experience for customers.

As part of its mission to safeguard the environment, empower consumers to adopt more eco-friendly habits and positively impact the development of an advanced circular economy, Lotus has also outlined plans to implement a new sustainability strategy. This strategy will see the global auto leader switch its focus to the production of an all-electric lineup of vehicles from 2028 onwards.

Lotus Eletre

Noted for its sporty, dynamic design and outstanding performance, the Lotus Eletre is the world's first super-electric multi-use vehicle. An innovative and versatile electrical engineering platform (EPA) was used to build the multi-use vehicle. It is 5,103 mm long, 2,135 mm wide, and 1,630 mm high, while its wheelbase extends to 3,019 mm.

Lotus Eletre uses two electric motors that generate a power of up to 905 horsepower, with a torque of up to 985 Newton meters. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.95 seconds and its maximum speed reaches 265 km/h. The car can also cover a distance of 600 km on a single battery charge. It can be charged at high speed in just 20 minutes to cover a distance of 400 km, making it an excellent car for daily use.

Lotus Eletre is characterised by luxury, comfort and safety. It is distinguished by its expansive interior space, and is equipped with the latest and most innovative technologies. The vehicle is also set apart by its plush heated and cooled leather seats and soft-touch materials. It also catches the eye with a stunning panoramic sunroof, and entertains with a high-quality KEF Premium sound system and digital display screens.

The state-of-the-art model delivers an elevated driving experience powered by an intelligent driver assistance system, an advanced navigation system and the Lotus Hyper OS entertainment system; the latter providing access to an extensive suite of leading-edge applications and online services.

The Lotus Eletre is also equipped with four light-detection and range-detection “LIDAR” devices, which use lasers — as opposed to electromagnetic waves — 18 radars, 7 8-megapixel cameras, and 5 2-megapixel cameras, ensuring that obstacles in front of the driver are scanned within a range of up to 200 meters in all directions, even in low light or bad weather conditions.

Lotus Emira

Lotus Emira has elegant, attractive design, flowing lines, driving dynamics and cabin comfort. It embodies the ongoing transformation of the famous British sport car manufacturer Lotus. It is based on the latest Lotus sport car engineering, with aluminum body technology.

Lotus Emira was equipped with two options of engines operating on the internal combustion system: a 2.0-litre turbocharged mid-engine with a 4-cylinder capacity, with a power of 365 horsepower and a torque of up to 420.3 Newton/metres, or a 3.5-litre turbocharged mid-engined V6 with a capacity of 400 horsepower and torque. Rotation 430 N/m respectively. Lotus Emira accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in less than 4.3 seconds (4-cylinder engine) and 4.2 seconds (6-cylinder engine), and its maximum speed reaches 275 km/h (4-cylinder engine) and 290 km/h (4-cylinder engine). V6 engine). It is Dual-clutch automatic transmission.

