Riyadh – Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi leading trade show for the automotive aftermarket, is set to take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) from 30 April to 2 May 2024.

The Kingdom’s aftersales in the automotive industry are evolving, with the market value expected to reach $9.40 billion by 2027, according to data by TechSci Research.

New technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and connected car features, are increasing the demand for more specialist training in the Kingdom.

Farid Sfeir, Training and Operations Manager for Tiqani, a leading talent development company, highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftersales performance continues to flourish, and the industry is reaping the benefits.

Sfeir noted: “In such a competitive market that is growing year-on-year, a skilled workforce that provides reliable service due to knowledgeable aftersales staff is going to result in increased customer loyalty and, ultimately, a competitive advantage.”

He affirmed that there are opportunities to continue the upward trajectory despite the substantial increase in market performance in recent years.

“Focusing on improving the way the sales team interacts with customers and maximising the use of data for future analysis to improve service efficiency will contribute significantly to the ongoing development within the industry,” he underlined.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Training has a fundamental role to play in the ongoing development of the automotive aftermarket in Saudi Arabia, and as a result, will be an integral theme of Automechanika Riyadh when it returns next month.”

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, mentioned: “We have seen a 448% increase in exhibitors, which is representative of the growth in Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftermarket, which is widely recognised as the fastest-growing in the GCC.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

