KUWAIT CITY - On Monday, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan announced the commencement of extensive maintenance work on the Seventh Ring Road as part of new contracts.

She emphasized that the ministry will continue to implement road maintenance projects across all areas, with a strong commitment to ensuring quality and meeting international standards in order to develop advanced infrastructure.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Mashaan explained that the concerned teams inspected the area before beginning the necessary maintenance and repairs. Maintenance work will begin in the most affected areas and gradually extend to the less damaged sections, with continuous supervision, oversight, and follow-up by the ministry's teams.

She noted that these road maintenance projects are part of the ministry’s strategic plan to improve the road network and create a safe and sustainable environment for citizens and residents, in line with urban development and the increasing transportation needs.

The minister stressed the ministry’s keen interest in overseeing all stages of the project, from design to completion, while adhering to internationally recognized quality standards and technical specifications to ensure the highest levels of performance and road durability.

Dr. Al-Mashaan explained that her directive to expedite the completion of the maintenance work was based on recommendations from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, reflecting the government’s commitment to maintaining and repairing the country's infrastructure. She emphasized that a nation’s infrastructure is a critical pillar of any economic vision.

She also called for coordination to resolve any outstanding issues related to the road maintenance work and urged the implementing companies to complete all tasks promptly, ensuring quality and efficiency in line with the approved technical specifications and timelines.

Dr. Al-Mashaan praised the support of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for road maintenance projects, which are a key component of the "New Kuwait 2035" plan for advanced infrastructure.

Engineer Mahdi Al-Jassem from the Roads Supervision Department of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport stated that the maintenance work will include applying new asphalt layers following the completion of earthworks. He urged road users to be patient and cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure that the maintenance work is completed within the scheduled time.

