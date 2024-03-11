Oman - Karwa Motors (Oman) has signed an agreement with Oman’s Ministry of Education and the Oman Development Bank (ODB) to assemble and supply 5,000 school buses with the highest safety and security standards.

The agreement marks the beginning of a new era for the bus manufacturing industry in the sultanate and supports self-sufficiency in this vital sector company, said the company, led by its Chairman Dr Eng Saad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi.

The project is part of a plan to replace school transport vehicles in Omani public schools, with favorable financing terms provided by the ODB to investors in this project.

Karwa also signed a second agreement with the Oman Government Tender Board. It establishes Karwa Motors as a principal supplier of buses in Omani government tenders.

The signing ceremony was attended by many distinguished guests and prominent governmental leaders, including Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad Al-Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to Oman; Eng Ahmad bin Hassan Al Obaidly, Member of the Board of Directors of Karwa Motors; Dr Eng Saad bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Karwa Motors; Eng Badr bin Salem Al Maamari, Secretary General of the Oman Tender Board; and Majid bin Saeed Al Bahri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education.

Dr Al-Muhannadi said the success accompanying the launch of Karwa Motors, especially after assembling and supplying 100 buses for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, paved the way for these agreements. They are the culmination of an effective partnership between Qatar Investment Authority, represented by Qatar’s Mowasalat (Karwa) company, and the Oman Investment Authority.

He commended Karwa Motors' commitment to localise the bus industry by merging Qatari and Omani expertise.

