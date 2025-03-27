JEDDAH — The Haramain High Speed ​​Railway recorded its highest number of daily passengers since its launch in 2018, with the number of passengers reached 48,000 on Ramadan 15, corresponding to March 15.

The average daily passenger count since the beginning of the holy month has exceeded 39,000, reflecting the high demand for the train as the fastest means of transportation between Jeddah and Makkah, and between Makkah and Madinah.



Since the beginning of Ramadan, the number of trips has gradually increased to 130 trips per day during the last ten days of Ramadan. The Saudi Railways Company (SAR) has adjusted train schedules to accommodate maximum number of pilgrims, worshipers, and visitors during the peak annual Umrah season in Ramadan. It has also adjusted passenger routes within stations, and provided additional lounges at the Madinah station to facilitate passengers' flow and improve their travel experience.



It is noteworthy that SAR announced its operational plan for Ramadan before the start of the season, which includes providing 1.6 million seats across more than 3,400 trips on the Haramain High Speed ​​Train. The increase in the number of trips is more than 21 percent compared to 2024, with 18 percent increase in the number of seats against the last year.



The Haramain High Speed ​​Railway is one of the major transportation projects serving pilgrims throughout the year. It connects Makkah and Madinah via Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, and King Abdullah Economic City. It operates on a 453-kilometer electric line and is ranked among the 10 fastest trains in the world, with an operational speed of up to 300 km/h.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).