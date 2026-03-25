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Container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd faces additional costs of $40 million to $50 million a week due to the Iran crisis, its CEO was quoted as saying on Wednesday, citing higher fuel costs, insurance premiums, and storage charges for containers.
"We can't just brush that off easily," Rolf Habben Jansen told news broadcaster ntv, according to a statement.
The extra costs will likely be passed on to customers, the CEO was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Matthias Williams)