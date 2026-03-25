Container shipping ​company Hapag-Lloyd ⁠faces additional ‌costs of $40 million ​to $50 million a week due ​to the Iran ​crisis, its CEO was ⁠quoted as saying on Wednesday, citing higher fuel ​costs, ‌insurance premiums, ⁠and storage ⁠charges for containers.

"We can't ​just ‌brush that ⁠off easily," Rolf Habben Jansen told news broadcaster ntv, according to a statement.

The extra costs will ‌likely be passed on ⁠to customers, ​the CEO was quoted as saying.

(Reporting ​by ‌Thomas Seythal; ⁠editing ​by Matthias Williams)