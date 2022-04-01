eGate Egypt — the leading Egyptian company in the mechanisation of logistics services — announced the launch of the services of its ‘Bostagy’ application, which is the first digital platform for logistics services using crowdsourcing drivers with all kinds of different means of transportation in the region to transport anything at any time to any place.

The company started its operations to automate logistics services in the African continent about a year ago and recently contracted with Cameroon and Nigeria to join the list of countries in which it provides its services. These countries chose through their postal institutions the Bostagy platform for the digital transformation and mechanisation of their logistics services.

Essam Al-Saghir — the Founder and CEO of eGate Egypt — confirmed that Nigeria and Cameroon have chosen his company’s services, adding that eGate is leading the digital transformation of traditional logistics services using the latest systems and technological solutions to move anything at any time and to any place to bridge the gap between the current capacity of the infrastructure and the performance of services according to market requirements and current and future customer aspirations.

Furthermore, he said that eGate is leading the digital transformation in the field of logistics services and helps postal institutions, people, or companies to provide new logistics services in accordance with international standards and to meet the requirements of the e-commerce and services market while providing all operational processes through the Bostagy application,

Bostagy can be downloaded on mobile phones by both customers and drivers who own any type of vehicle from motorcycles to heavy trucks, passenger cars, semi-transporters, vans, or any type of vehicle to transport any shipments at any time to anywhere.

The application also accommodates all types of payment and the use of Global GPS and GIS geoinformation for tracking shipments and drivers.

Al-Saghir added that the platform enables each of its customers — as individuals or companies — and the postal services in these countries to connect electronically with the platform, make transportation requests, monitor the performance of drivers, provide customer support, and collect cash and non-cash finances in a fully automated manner, which opens new business horizons for postal services and companies.

