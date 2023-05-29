Dubai's taxi sector has marked a 6% growth during Q1 2023 compared to the same time last year, according to the Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

The number of taxi trips amounted to 27.3 million in Q1 compared to 26 million trips in the same period last year. In Q1 2021, 19.2 million trips were recorded.

“This sector experienced an unprecedented surge, marking its highest growth in recent years, particularly e-hail services, smart rental services, and Hala Taxi service," said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

"The analysis of figures and ratios of the sector during the first quarter of 2023 reflects the thriving economy of Dubai, which cemented its standing as a prominent global hub for investment and tourism,” added Shakri.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)