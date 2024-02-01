Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) will double the number of taxis at Dubai Airports, adding an extra 350 vehicles to arrivals at the city’s airports and Port Rashid to help meet demand from the 88 million passengers expected in 2024.

The company’s fleet of 5,566 now makes it one of the largest operators in the region with a market share in the taxi sector of 45%, the company said in a statement to Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

CEO Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi said the move will increase the number of trips by 30% and reduce waiting times and provide quicker services to passengers.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, Roadsand Transport Authority (RTA) said 88 million passengers were expected at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in 2024.

DTC was listed on DFM last month.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

