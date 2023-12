Dubai Taxi Company shares jumped nearly 19% to 2.20 UAE dirhams ($0.60) at the start of trading in its debut on the Dubai Financial Market on Thursday before sinking to AED 2.14 within the half hour, according to LSEG's data.

The company raised $315 million in the IPO, which sold nearly 25% of its total issued share capital. The offer price per share was AED1.85.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com