Bahri Logistics, one of the business units of the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, has announced that it has signed strategic agreements with two key local entities - AlKhorayef Commercial and Shamal Company - on the sidelines of the ongoing World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh.

These are aimed at boosting the localisation of supply chains in the defence and security sectors, said Bahri in a statement.

These steps reflect a shared direction toward enhancing operational integration and increasing the efficiency of supply chain solutions within the Kingdom, it stated.

This initiative leverages Bahri Logistics’ extensive expertise in defence logistics, as it has been the strategic logistics partner for the defense and security sectors in the Kingdom for decades.

Through this role, Bahri Logistics supports the national defense and security ecosystem by enabling companies to access integrated, scalable logistics solutions that contribute to improving operational efficiency and enhancing responsiveness to operational readiness requirements for these sensitive sectors, amid the rapid growth of the defence and security industries in Saudi Arabia.

On the key agreements, Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Logistics, said: "These represent an extension of our strategy aimed at building high-value partnerships with leading national entities and providing flexible logistics solutions that support business sustainability and keep pace with growth aspirations."

"This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the logistics services sector and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub," he stated.

The two agreements also reflect the commitment of AlKhorayef and Shamal to enhancing the efficiency of their supply chains and leveraging national expertise to deliver operational solutions that support business expansion within the Kingdom and beyond.

According to Bahri, these agreements do not include any exclusive commitments or minimum operational volume requirements.

They grant all parties full flexibility to define commercial terms for each service request individually, ensuring alignment of the solutions provided with business requirements and best industry practices.-TradeArabia News Service

