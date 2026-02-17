Medlog, a leading global provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, has officially opened Medlog 1, a state-of-the-art integrated logistics park in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Spanning more than 100,000 sq m and offering an annual handling capacity of over 300,000 TEUs, the new facility is designed to strengthen the reach of both global and local customers across the kingdom.

The logistics park will create more than 400 direct and indirect job opportunities.

"With the launch of this industry-leading facility, we are making a significant contribution to the Kingdom’s multimodal transportation ecosystem. By linking King Abdulaziz Port and the east to Saudi Arabia’s central and western regions, this facility strengthens inland freight connectivity,” said Hisham Al Ansari, President of Medlog Saudi Arabia.

"Medlog 1, part of Medlog’s broader commitment to Vision 2030 ambitions, will not only expand international access and service efficiency for our customers but also boost economic diversification and generate employment," he stated.

Medlog 1, a state-of-the-art logistics park, offers a comprehensive approach to container, general cargo, and bulk storage and handling, serving both local and international customers.

The park provides high quality, integrated logistics services, including container handling, storage, eco-friendly cleaning, repair, port shuttling, and inventory management, along with reefer and ISO/flexi tank services such as cleaning, repair, inspection, and food-grade tanker support.

It will also adopt advanced technologies such as GPS-enabled trucking and contribute to a safer port environment through the use of alternative energy.

Strategically located near Jubail Industrial City and major urban centers, Medlog 1 integrates road, rail and port links, as well as value-added services like cross-docking, packaging, and labeling, supported by logistics management offices. The facility is set to optimize logistics efficiency, enhance market access, and support re-export operations.

"Medlog 1 demonstrates Medlog’s commitment to the Kingdom, strengthening infrastructure and expanding access to international markets in alignment with Vision 2030," remarked Giuseppe Prudente, Chairman of Medlog.

"Saudi Arabia is a strategic corridor with access to rapidly growing markets across three major continents. By leveraging the world’s largest ocean liner together with our growing footprint, Medlog can deliver unmatched solutions and value to our customers. Building this modern, integrated logistics hub, we proudly contribute to Saudi Arabia’s global competitive advantage and sustainable economic growth," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

