Bahrain awarded nine infrastructure projects worth BD11.2 million ($29.5 million) in April, of which the lion's share went to the roads sector, reported BNA, citing a senior government official.

The kingdom's Tender Board awarded four roads projects for BD9,559,488. These include mainly the maintenance works of Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Causeway, South Bahrain Ring Road - Phase Two (tunnel, 27th Street and 79th Road Development Project in Saar), said Works Ministry Undersecretary Shaikh Mishal bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.

The others were for sewage projects worth BD1.57 milllion. These included upgrade of several key sewage networks across Bahrain.

"The projects were awarded as part of the ministry’s efforts to develop public services and upgrade the infrastructure across Bahrain to meet citizens' needs, support the national economy and keep pace with the urban and investment development" said Shaikh Mishal.

Also bids have been invited for 8 other projects at a total estimated cost of BD10,872,279, he added.

