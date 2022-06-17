Riyadh - Amazon has introduced its global Delivery Service Partner programme in Saudi Arabia to enable entrepreneurs to establish and manage their own logistics businesses delivering Amazon packages.

Saudi Arabia is the first country in the MENA region to host the programme, which Amazon seeks to expand to other countries in the region.

During the first three years of the programme, Amazon and Monsha’at, the General Authority for SMEs, aim to establish over 30 new local startups and offer many job opportunities in the local logistics sector.

Saudi entrepreneurs will also benefit from several services, including a specific delivery volume from Amazon, access to the company’s sophisticated delivery technology, hands-on training, and discounts on a suite of assets and services.

Monsha’at Governor, Saleh Al-Rasheed, said: "Small and medium enterprises are a key contributor to the national economy, and we at Monsha’at are keen to support and enable this vital sector through several programs, agreements, and public-private sector partnerships."

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Amazon MENA, Ronaldo Mouchawar, commented: "Through this initiative, we aim to empower enterprising innovators, enable start-ups and emerging brands across the Kingdom to realise their full potential, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s strong, fast-growing digital economy."

