MAKKAH — The Unified Transport Center of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has announced the completion of the last trial phase of the public transport project "Makkah Buses" with launching of all the routes.



With the completion of the last phase, the center has operated the routes 3, 10, and 11, which in turn will link the central area around the Grand Mosque to a number of vital sites in Makkah, such as the neighborhoods of Al-Shuhada, Al-Kakiyyah, and Ju'ranah.



The Makkah Buses Project includes 12 routes, with the buses stopping at nearly 200 stop stations, in addition to the fact that more than 200 buses, of two types, pass through the routes.



The first type of buses was identified as regular buses, with a capacity of 85 passengers, while the second type is articulated buses, with a capacity of 125 passengers.



Both types of buses are available around the clock and driven by about 550 drivers.



The buses that have been designated for these routes are characterized by being equipped with several advantages, such as: fire systems; first-aid; protection systems; surveillance cameras, and collision avoidance systems; e-information screens that display destination and time data; as well as an audio and visual system to clarify the trip information inside the bus.



Among the other features are: a hydraulic system, which contributes to facilitating the access of persons with disabilities to the buses; sufficient spaces for strollers and wheelchairs. In addition to that all the buses are equipped with Internet (Wi-Fi) service.



The Center confirmed that the details of the trips schedules and locations covered by all routes would be displayed during the coming period on the Makkah Buses account via the Twitter platform.



It is worth noting that the Makkah Bus Project was launched in February 2022, as the Center indicated that this last phase of the project is considered as the largest and longest distance since its launch.



It also added that, with the completion of this stage, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites have completed all phases of the trial operation of the project, which is one of the initiatives of the pilgrims' service program within the programs of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



The Center confirmed that the project, in all its previous stages, has witnessed great success and great demand from visitors, pilgrims and residents of Makkah.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).