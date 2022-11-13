Kuwait-based Ali Alghanim and Sons Automotive Company has announced the opening of its newest BMW showroom in Al Jahra Governate, further expanding its presence locally.

As the official importer and distributor of BMW in Kuwait, Ali Alghanim said the launch of the showroom, and the third in total across Kuwait, perfectly aligns with its vision to boost its services and extend access to BMW vehicles’ sales and service within the country.

The opening comes following the completion of the construction work on the 2,000-sq-m showroom and its attached service centre on September 30, said the statement from the Kuwaiti group.

Showcasing the latest line-up of BMW’s dynamic, high-end vehicles, the new showroom also features a range of world-class facilities, including a dedicated sales service centre and spare parts hub, it stated.

The showroom was inaugurated by Dr Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director of BMW Middle East, Ali Mohammed Thunayan Alghanim, Founder of Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company and Engineer Fahad Ali Alghanim, Chairman of Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company in the presence of Vice Chairman and CEO Yousef Al Qatami and Managing Director Yousef Mustafa.

Speaking at the opening, Ali Alghanim said: "Our partnership with BMW continues to flourish, sustained by an unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction."

"The establishment of the newest BMW showroom in Al Jahra is yet another celebration of our long-lasting, 36-year partnership with BMW and we are proud to work in cohesion to further expand our operations," he added.

