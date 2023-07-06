ABU DHABI - AD Ports Logistics (ADPL), a subsidiary of the Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, and Acino, a Swiss pharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures well-proven and innovative medicines, have signed an agreement for ADPL to provide Acino with global freight forwarding services, inclusive of sea and air transport in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The agreement will see ADPL leverage its fully integrated and GDP-certified end-to-end pharma cold chain capabilities to transport vital medications from Acino’s global locations of origin to markets in the MENA region.

The pharmaceutical products will require specialised transport and handling capabilities offered by ADPL’s Healthcare and Lifesciences division. Under the terms of the agreement, the scope of the freight forwarding services will include first-mile transport, seaport and airport loading, customs clearance, and final-mile logistics.

Farook Al Zeer, Chairman of Logistics Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, “We are delighted to have been selected by our partners at Acino as a pharma logistics provider. The agreement is a significant development opportunity for our Healthcare and Lifesciences division as it allows us to work with a leading global pharmaceutical manufacturer and showcase our capabilities as an enabler of global trade and logistics.”

Andrew Bird, Interim CEO of Acino, said, “Our collaboration with AD Ports Group strengthens our commitment to the MENA region, expanding outreach and improving patient access to quality healthcare.”

Mario Ricard, Chief Operations Officer, Acino, said, “We are pleased to enter into a partnership with AD Ports Group that is set to enhance the speed and efficiency of delivering vital medications to the MENA region and beyond. Together, we reshape healthcare delivery, paving the way for an innovative and patient-centric industry landscape.”

As the two entities are under common ownership, ADPL and Acino will synergistically leverage their collaboration within a shared network of ADQ portfolio companies, unlocking greater value and seamless integration for the benefit of their customers.

Since its establishment in 2020, ADPL has partnered with leaders in international logistics to develop one of the world's most integrated pharmaceutical supply chains capable of transporting products at storage temperatures ranging from -80°C to +25°C.

As a member of the HOPE Consortium, an Abu Dhabi-led public-private partnership established to combat the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it helped safely distribute over 260 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to over 65 countries around the world via its hub in KEZAD, Abu Dhabi.

Currently, ADPL serves as a one-stop-shop for a suite of healthcare business solutions comprised of freight forwarding; contract logistics; transportation; and distribution solutions – including regulatory and quality compliance, commercial support, and market access