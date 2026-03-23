ABU DHABI - The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the opening of two new marine bridges linking Al Reem Island directly to the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Highway (E 12).

Designed to handle up to 7,200 vehicles per hour, this high-capacity route is expected to reduce travel times by 60 percent, or 15 minutes, during peak hours.

The landmark AED450 million project streamlines journeys between the islands of Al Reem and Saadiyat, as well as the Dubai-bound highway (E-12). By easing congestion on Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street and Mina Road, the development significantly improves local traffic flow.

A dedicated freight U-turn bridge between Zayed Port and Saadiyat Island has been included to enhance logistics connectivity and safety.

“With this project, we are ensuring seamless mobility across Abu Dhabi, while showcasing our commitment to best-in-class design and sustainability standards," said Eng Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director-General of Infrastructure Development at the DMT.

Spanning a combined length of 1.5km, the bridges – which cover a total surface area of more than 25,000 square metres – were delivered using advanced cast-in-situ box girder technology for strength and reliability, supported by 12 specialised V-shaped piers to allow vessels clear passage. Additional features include a 2km elevated roadway, 71 streetlights, landscaped spaces, and 2km of pedestrian and cycling tracks.

The construction phase was completed in approximately 5 million manhours and used 35,000 cubic metres of concrete.