Leading industry players from Saudi Arabia will be taking part in the Gulf Construction Expo 2022 in Bahrain, which is being held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, next month.

Taking place at Bahrain International Exhibition Centre, the Gulf Construction Expo will be held from March 22 to 24 along with Northern Gulf's two other leading annual exhibitions - The Gulf Property Show and Interiors Expo, said the event organisers Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE).

Among the most prominent Saudi companies participating in the event Expo include Arabian Vermiculite Industries (AVI), Construction Material Chemical Industries (CMCI), KBE International, Panels Technology Factory (Techno Panel) and Saudi Perlite.

These companies will be offering a diverse product range of building and construction materials at the three-day event.

Leading companies in the construction sector of Saudi Arabia will be looking to take advantage of the business opportunities that Bahrain offers them as well as the strategic branding platform that taking part at the Gulf Construction Expo provides them.

"The presence of companies from Saudi Arabia is a positive testimony to the value that Gulf Construction Expo provides for building materials and construction companies from around the GCC," remarked Jubran Abdulrahman, the Managing Director of HCE.

"Saudi companies have taken a dynamic approach to build on their existing business strategy and to promote themselves outside the kingdom," he stated.

The expo along with Gulf Property Show and Interiors Expo will help ensure the continued success of the integrated b2b showcases for the construction, interiors and property sectors in the Northern Gulf.

Gulf Construction Expo also carries the Steel product sponsorship of Universal Rolling (Unirol).