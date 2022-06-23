UAE – Dubai-based Soltius Middle East, a division of YASH Technologies, has changed its name to YASH Technologies Middle East.

The technology solutions and services provider noted that the new identity will endorse its goal of serving the customers’ needs in the digital era, according to a recent press release.

The company noted that the identity change has been already effective, but the shipping and billing addresses as well as tax identification will remain unchanged.

Currently, Yash Technologies Middle East is providing its digital services in the GCC region and Africa.

James Griffin, Managing Director of YASH Technologies Middle East, noted: "We are expanding our presence by opening new delivery centres and business locations across the GCC.”

Griffin elaborated that the expansion plans would include Cairo and Dammam, adding that new delivery centres in Doha and Muscat will follow.

