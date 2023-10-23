The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office has announced a strategic collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA) to facilitate the opportunity for 5,000 national talents to benefit from the academy's digital programme during the Global Dev Slam at GITEX Global 2023.

Saqr bin Ghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, stated that the partnership aims to foster the advancement of systems and programmes. This keenness is characterised by a dedication to nurturing talent, skill development, and reinforcing established collaborations, all of which are aimed at enhancing the skills of leaders within the digital domain and nurturing the forthcoming generations of digital skill sets.

Saqr bin Ghalib emphasised that this partnership will cultivate national talent, with a specific focus on fostering expertise in emerging sectors to enhance the UAE’s position as a frontrunner in technological fields, aligning with the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. The strategy revolves around bolstering the proficiencies of individuals within the artificial intelligence field, upskilling jobs linked to technology, and organising comprehensive training programmes for government employees.

The initiative is designed to empower national professionals by equipping them with essential digital skills, enabling them to actively engage in digital transformation endeavours. It further aims to provide participants with a comprehensive toolkit and knowledge base that facilitates adaptation to the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Through a series of specialised training workshops, the program will achieve its goal of ensuring that national professionals are well-prepared across the digital field.

The programme comprises three key phases: awareness, practical application, and strategic planning. It covers a range of contemporary digital technologies and concepts, encompassing areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, and financial technology.

At the occasion of the launch of the strategic cooperation, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADGM Academy’s Board of Directors stressed, the Academy’s commitment to its role in promoting and supporting specialised talents to enable a knowledge-based national economy.

Al Mazrouei also reiterated the importance of artificial intelligence and the digital sector, considering it one of the most important priorities of the future vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. He added, “Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy is looking forward to achieving the best results through this strategic partnership, contributing to opening new horizons of innovation for future generations.”

Al Mazrouei highlighted the success of the Academy since its establishment in qualifying distinguished national talents and expertise, that are currently occupying key positions in the financial and digital sector in the country and the entire region.