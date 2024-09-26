Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (Tabadul), a key force in driving digital transformation and provider of business exchange solutions, has signed a MoU with Energy City Logistics Company, a subsidiary of King Salman Energy Park (Spark).

An expert in logistics, development and operations of ports and special customs zones, Energy City Logistics Company, said the MoU will establish a framework to reinforce mutual collaboration and promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two entities in the logistics and supply chain sectors.

As part of the agreement, Tabadul will support the development of digital and operational initiatives implemented by Spark unit through the design and creation of an integrated industrial community in cooperation with the public and private sectors.

It will further attract investments, support the localisation of resources and increase KSA’s total export volume, which will be in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Additionally, it aims to improve cooperation between both parties, further supporting the development of joint initiatives and adoption of best global practices to achieve strategic goals and the future vision of Energy City Logistics Services Company.

The agreement was signed by Hisham Alnasser CEO of Tabadul, and Dave Lee, CEO of Energy City Logistics Services Company, on the sidelines of the Saudi Maritime and Logistics Congress held recently in Dammam.

Alnasser said the event serves as an ideal platform for regional and international communication, sponsored by the leaders of Logistics, transport and trade attracting a large number of attendees and participants from the global maritime and logistics sectors.

The Congress facilitates the exchange of ideas and discussions on key future challenges that these vital sectors face. He further emphasised the leading position of the conference, which showcases the Kingdom’s growing prominence in the global logistics sector.

It further offers a platform to explore avenues and reinforce partnerships, which are essential to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, he noted.

On the deal, Alnasser said it was aimed at establishing a strong foundation to enhance mutual cooperation.

"This strategic partnership is key to achieving the ambitious goals of both parties, allowing us to leverage our expertise in global trade facilitation by integrating trade systems and enhancing logistics and business services. It represents a key milestone in our efforts to drive digital transformation in the region’s and global trade exchange systems," stated the top official.

"By developing innovative technical solutions, we aim to boost performance and set new benchmarks for quality, reliability, and operational efficiency. This will enable our clients to leverage advanced tools to optimise their operations while supporting growth in the logistics and maritime transport sectors," he added.

