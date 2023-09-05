Riyadh: The King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) has recently signed a cooperation agreement to design, build, and operate the Smart City Platform.

This platform aims to connect and empower digital technologies within the center, utilizing artificial intelligence and data analysis.

The goal is to provide a wide array of integrated digital services, coordinate innovative systems, improve data efficiency, and showcase KAFD's position as a smart city through cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence.



The CEO of KAFD DMC, Gautam Sashittal, highlighted that urbanization trends globally are expected to generate a market worth $517 billion for smart city solutions, with an annual growth rate of 25%. He expressed that this aligns with KAFD's vision to develop a sustainable and business-friendly hub in Riyadh. Sashittal emphasized that the cooperation agreement signifies a significant step towards achieving this vision, further solidifying KAFD's ambition to become a global leader in smart city development.



At KAFD, their mission is to create one of the world's most premier sustainability centers, striving to provide a high-quality urban environment and a sophisticated lifestyle for businesses, residents, and visitors. All their efforts are in line with the Saudi Vision 2030's Quality of Life program, aiming to enhance the overall well-being and experiences within the region.