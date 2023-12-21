Saudi Arabia’s HR tech start-up Scalers, which promises to speed up the hiring process for recruitment managers, has raised SAR7 million ($1.8 million) in a new funding round to accelerate its growth.

The investment was led by Sadu Capital and Access Bridge Ventures, according to a statement on Wednesday. The company said it will use the funds to further develop Scalers’ product solutions and accelerate market expansion.

The online placement company offers recruitment solutions to help hiring managers find high-quality staff ten times faster, addressing the region’s talent shortage.

The platform proactively sources potential candidates from dozens of channels for pre-selected job verticals, qualifies them through engaging tests and matches companies with the jobseekers “instantly”.

It helps with scheduling interviews, offers job guidance and coordinates communication between the candidate and the employer.

“Imagine having a super recruiter at your fingertips, one that’s shortlisted the candidates before you start looking and is equipped with deep insights and an unparalleled understanding of your talent preferences,” said Faysal Alghethber, Co-founder and COO of Scalers.

The Middle East staffing and recruitment market is expected to reach $86.1 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028, noted Qusai AlSaif, CEO and Managing Director of Sadu Capital, adding that Saudi Arabia alone accounts for the largest market in MENA.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com