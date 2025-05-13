Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) during the 3rd edition of Dubai FinTech Summit.

By combining their strengths, Moro Hub and DIFC are positioned to drive digital innovation and sustainability, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global leader in financial services and technology.

In the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, the MoU was signed by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Alya Alzarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both parties.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said, “This strategic partnership between Moro and DIFC reflects Dubai’s firm commitment to accelerating digital transformation and strengthening its global leadership. Through the collaboration between Moro and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), we aim to empower institutions and businesses with world-class digital solutions, contributing to sustainable growth and creating new opportunities that support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy over the next decade through innovation and sustainable growth.

This partnership embodies our shared vision for a future driven by innovation and sustainability, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of technological and financial advancements worldwide.”

Essa Kazim commented, “The collaboration between Moro and DIFC, aims to empower institutions and businesses with world-class digital solutions, contributing to sustainable growth and creating new opportunities that support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This partnership embodies our shared vision for a future driven by innovation and sustainability, ensuring Dubai remains at the forefront of technological and financial advancements.”

“This MoU marks a significant step in our efforts to strengthen the digital infrastructure across varied sectors. By collaborating with DIFC, we will contribute to the sustainable economic growth of Dubai. Together, we will explore ways to enhance digital solutions, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of innovation and security,” said Bin Sulaiman.

Alya Alzarouni added, “Our agreement with Moro reinforces how DIFC continues working with like-minded organisations to provide world-class digital solutions that are valued by clients in the region’s leading global financial centre. Collectively, we will use the partnership to further enhance Dubai’s reputation as a pre-eminent hub for technology and innovation.”

This partnership aims to enhance the technological infrastructure and service offerings to clients within the DIFC ecosystem. These services include digital transformation, cloud services, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, GPU as a service, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) packages and services.