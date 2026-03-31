BANGKOK - ⁠Microsoft plans to ‌invest $1 billion in Thailand ​over the next ​two years in cloud ​services and AI infrastructure, the ⁠Thai government said in a statement.

* The investment ​includes ‌developing digital ⁠skills ⁠of the Thai workforce, the ​statement ‌said.

* The ⁠announcement follows a number of data centre investments to support AI, as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy looks ‌to speed up projects involving ⁠data centres, electronics, ​and power generation.

(Reporting by ​Chayut Setboonsarng ‌and Panarat ⁠Thepgumpanat, Editing ​by John Mair)