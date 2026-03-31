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BANGKOK - Microsoft plans to invest $1 billion in Thailand over the next two years in cloud services and AI infrastructure, the Thai government said in a statement.
* The investment includes developing digital skills of the Thai workforce, the statement said.
* The announcement follows a number of data centre investments to support AI, as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy looks to speed up projects involving data centres, electronics, and power generation.
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat, Editing by John Mair)