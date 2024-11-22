Krohne, a global leader in process instrumentation and measurement solutions, has announced the strategic expansion of its Middle East and Africa team.

This growth initiative aims to bolster the 104-year old family-owned company’s capabilities across Systems, Turnkey Project Management, and extend reach into growing markets, particularly in Southern Africa, said the company in a statement.

Continued growth of Krohne Middle East and Africa team ensures sustainable innovation to drive energy transition and lower carbon across industries through next-generation measurement technology and digitisation, it stated.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, Krohne offers local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries.

It stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in manufacturing and process instrumentation as well as measurement solutions and services in many industries.

The key highlights of its expansion plan includes:

*Enhanced Systems Expertise: Valued customers can take advantage of the new hires with specialized knowledge in industrial process systems to strengthen their ability to deliver comprehensive solutions.

*Turnkey Project Management: Experienced project managers have joined our team to oversee complex, end-to-end implementations, ensuring seamless execution and client satisfaction.

*Southern Africa Focus: Krohne has recruited talented professionals to spearhead growth in the Southern African market, recognizing its potential for industrial development.

*Hybrid Workforce Model: The expanded team operates across the Middle East and Africa, providing localized support and expertise. The focus on human-centric consultancy is crucial to delivering the customer service experience expected today.

*Commitment to Service Excellence: The team expansion aligns with a sincere dedication to exceeding customer expectations and maintaining high standards of service.

On the key move, Jay Gadhavi, the General Manager of Krohne Middle East and Africa, said: "This strategic team growth reflects our commitment to the region and our goal of deepening relationships with key industrial players."

"By enhancing our capabilities in critical areas, we are well-positioned to support the region's industrial growth whilst contributing to its sustainable development goals," noted Gadhavi.

Krohne remains dedicated to delivering innovative measurement solutions and superior customer service across the Middle East and Africa and beyond.

This team expansion reinforces their position as a trusted partner in process instrumentation and measurement technology throughout the region, he added.

