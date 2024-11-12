ABU DHABI - Hub71 startup, Greengage, a digital finance pioneer serving entrepreneurs, SMEs, family offices and digital asset firms with e-money solutions and B2B lending, has joined the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration to help promote a sustainable digital assets sector in Abu Dhabi.

Greengage will bring its expertise and insights from its pioneering work on blockchain and ESG alignment to collaborate with fellow signatories to advance energy-efficient and renewable-focused initiatives.

The company will focus on increasing transparency in digital assets to ensure verifiable sustainable practices, fostering trust, and supporting ESG compliance and sustainable regulation and policy.

Sean Kiernan, CEO of Greengage, commented, “We are proud to join the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, alongside esteemed signatories like our partners at Zumo. Our commitment to long-term client relationships aligns seamlessly with sustainable business practices, reflecting Greengage's brand mission to promote ‘green’ growth and environmental responsibility, with a clear focus on sustainability as our core ‘gage’ for collateral.”

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, is a voluntary, membership-based initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and endorsed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Central Bank, and the Securities and Commodities Authority. Over 135 organisations, including Greengage, have signed the declaration, committing to integrate ESG considerations into their business models, products, and investments.