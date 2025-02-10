Hansa Green Technology, a UAE based manufacturer of high-quality LED lights, has announced new plans to boost its production capacity in the Hamriyah Free Zone (HFZA) to over one million LED lighting fixtures annually and increase investments substantially.

The move follows the rising demand for its products across the Gulf, Middle East, and Africa and reflects HFZA’s position as a leading investment hub, fostering the growth and expansion of businesses both regionally and globally.

Hansa Green Technology made the announcement during a visit by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the free zone, to the company’s 86,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

The delegation toured various production stages, including the design and manufacturing of energy-efficient and sustainable LED lighting solutions. They also inspected the company’s advanced laboratories, which are equipped with cutting-edge technology to assess LED lamp efficiency.

During the visit, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei was briefed by Hansa Green Technology officials on the company’s short- and long-term expansion plans, which include penetrating the Gulf and Indian markets through innovative product launches and partnerships on government infrastructure projects.

Discussions also covered the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, set for 2025, as part of Hansa Green Technology’s expansion plans into the Middle East and Africa.

Al Mazrouei reviewed the company’s upcoming product lineup, which includes advanced lighting solutions for large-scale industrial projects and infrastructure developments such as street and railway lighting.

Additionally, the factory will produce a new diverse range of fixtures tailored for retail spaces, luxury villas, and commercial properties, including ceiling-mounted and spotlight designs.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei emphasised that Hansa Green Technology’s decision to scale up its production capacity and operations from the Hamriyah Free Zone is a testament to its leading position as a top investment destination for global companies.

It also reflects how effective its strategy is in delivering top-tier services to investors and utilising resources to create a business-friendly environment – one that enables companies to scale their operations and expand their reach across regional and international markets.

He highlighted that the authority operates within an integrated system aimed at striking a balance between attracting new investments and developing existing ones by providing an enabling environment that ensures the success of investment projects.

He also noted that Hansa Green Technology’s efforts to develop and produce high-efficiency LED fixtures align perfectly with the sustainability initiatives launched by the UAE, adding that the company’s innovative lighting solutions support energy efficiency, reduce operational costs for large projects, and contribute to the nation’s environmental goals.

For his part, Krishna Pillai, Director of Sales & Marketing at Hansa Green Technology, said that the company’s decision to scale up its operations is a step in the right direction towards strengthening its presence in regional and international markets.

“The Hamriyah Free Zone offers a strategic location and competitive advantages that make it an ideal base for us,” he said. “This move will help us reach a larger customer base quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively.”

Pillai also pointed to the company’s growing portfolio, with over 300 projects in 15 countries across commercial, residential, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors.