Cairo – The Egyptian National Postal Organisation and Bahrain-based Beyon Connect, a subsidiary of Batelco, reached an agreement to establish a new joint venture to deploy digital postbox solutions.

The agreement is in line with Egypt’s strategy and Vision 2030 to accelerate the digital transformation in the public sector, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Beyon Connect will offer OneBox solution, the first digital postbox in the Middle East, to the joint venture company in Egypt.

The OneBox will facilitate national secure communication between the public sector, private businesses, and Egyptian residents.

Egypt Post Chairman, Sharif Farouk, commented: “COVID-19 has proved the fundamental need for efficient and reliable digital services to enable a nationwide effective communication in times of crisis, and the services are in line with the Egyptian government policy towards sustainable development.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Beyon Connect, Christian Rasmussen, said: “We are excited to export Beyon Connect’s leading market innovations of OneID and OneBox from Bahrain to create a more sustainable and secure digital backbone for Egypt.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).