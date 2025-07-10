Batelco by Beyon unveiled its latest connectivity solution, Voya, a data roaming eSIM service tailored for today’s modern-day travelers that value being connected.

The Voya eSIM service is a first of its kind for Batelco and Bahrain, and is available to users worldwide, from all telecommunication companies, not just to Batelco’s customers.

The announcement which was made at an event hosted in City Center was attended by media representatives and executives from Batelco and featured a live demonstration of the easy eSIM activation process.

Batelco’s Voya eSIM enables quick, reliable, and flexible roaming. Users can download an affordable data roaming plan directly to their phone without the hassle of needing to exchange a SIM card, making it easy for customers to stay connected while travelling.

Starting from as low as BD2 ($5.26), users can activate the data roaming service in just a few minutes through the Batelco App or website and enjoy uninterrupted data access across more than 140 global destinations.

As an eSIM service, Voya is accessible to everyone, anytime, on any eSIM compatible device. Activation is effortless, users can simply enter their email address to set up a new roaming eSIM and can then enjoy seamless connectivity wherever they go!

Additionally, users can easily switch between multiple networks at their destination offering stronger connectivity and flexibility. To further enhance the value proposition, Batelco is offering complimentary travel insurance for a promotional period, adding peace of mind to every journey.

On the launch, Aseel Mattar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco, said: "As part of Batelco’s strategy to lead in digital innovation and enrich customer experiences, we are proud to be the first in Bahrain to introduce an eSIM service of this kind. This solution empowers customers with excellent roaming options, usage control and global reach at highly competitive rates."

"We are committed to delivering unmatched value, connectivity, flexibility, and peace of mind to our customers. The Voya eSIM service is the perfect travel companion for both frequent flyers and casual travelers requiring reliable communication without the traditional hassles of roaming. Our latest offering is a bold step forward in positioning Batelco as a leader in smart connectivity solutions," she added.

The Voya product launch is part of Batelco’s broader commitment to expanding its digital services portfolio and supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision for smart, borderless connectivity.

